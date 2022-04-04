Golding calls for unity during long-awaited stop in Hanover

ORANGE BAY, Hanover — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Mark Golding has called on the people of Hanover to put aside and reconcile past differences as the party works towards regaining seats lost in the 2020 General Election and retaining the Hanover Municipal Corporation in the next local government polls.

“The people want us to be strong and we are strong when we are together. So, we will work together to deliver for the people. That is what we are all about. That is what the people want from us. That is our responsibility to them and that is my charge to the leaders in Hanover. Let bygones be bygones and we move forward as one united movement to deliver power to the people. So, I say to the people of Hanover, power to the people. Power to the people,” he told PNP supporters during a public meeting in Orange Bay Square in Hanover following a tour of the parish last Friday.

In the 2020 General Election, the party's three-term Member of Parliament (MP) Ian Hayles lost the Hanover Western seat to the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) first-time MP Tamika Davis. The margin of victory was 1,021 votes. The JLP's Dave Brown retained his Hanover Eastern seat after beating former West Indies cricketer Wavell Hinds by 1,595 votes.

Four years earlier, the PNP had retained control of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) in the local polls.

Encouraged by the out-turn of support during Golding's visit to the parish over the weekend, Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels was upbeat that the party is in good shape and ready to bounce back from previous losses.

“Today was a wonderful day for the People's National Party. The People's National Party is on the rise again. The People's National Party has shown the Labourites that we are up and running and we are in charge of this parish — this parish that we have always been in charge of, and we are going to take it back,” said Samuels who is also the councillor for the Caldwell Division.

He told the gathering that Golding is the man to lead the party to victory at this time.

Therne was also talk of unity from Hayles who had been in a bitter conflict with Samuels following the 2020 General Election loss. He told the crowd that he is in support of a “united People's National Party because one hand can't clap. So, even if me did deh clap, ah next man must clap to ensure victory for the People's National Party.”

Golding, who took the helm of the Opposition party in November 2020, has been criticised for not visiting Hanover to meet with his supporters and settle ongoing issues. However, Hayles, who is also a vice-president of the party, told supporters that Golding has long wanted to visit.

Hayles also urged the gathering in Orange Bay to not only ensure a win for the party in the next local polls but to also ensure that Golding becomes the next prime minister when the general election is called. He said this is to ensure that the party can rescue the country.

On Friday, Golding started his tour on the Hanover side of the Great River border with the parish of St James. He later stopped in Hopewell, Montpellier, Sandy Bay and Lucea.

The party president also visited the Noel Holmes Hospital to give support to the staff who recently lost a medical doctor who died in a motor vehicle accident. Golding also visited the home of three men from Logwood who were killed by gunmen at a shop at the Santoy and Logwood junction.

“I know that Hanover has been waiting for this moment. I know Hanover wants to feel the vibes of the power of the People's National Party and nothing happens before the time. Today was a historic day for the People's National Party in Hanover,” he said.

“I know that every comrade here and every supporter of our party wants to see our party strong. Them nuh business wid interpersonal issues in [the] hierarchy. The hierarchy today shows what unity can bring in terms of strength on the ground,” said Golding.

“We were all here today working together and enjoying ourselves with the people who were happy to see us and have told us they can't wait for us to return to local government power and to national power again,” he added.

Citing what he sees as the Government's failure to address issues as such the country's high crime levels, shoddy roads and insufficient supply of potable water, he said a PNP Government would do a better job. Tackling the real problems of the country and building a better Jamaican dream for all will be the party's mission, said Golding.