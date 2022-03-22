Golding opts to meet Royals despite PNP's push to ditch The Queen

PRESIDENT of the People's National Party (PNP) Opposition Leader Mark Golding has decided to attend the events planned during the official visit of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Kate despite the party's stance on ditching The Queen as Jamaica's Head of State and its position on the need for the British Government to provide reparation to Jamaica.

“It is in the interests of the Jamaican people that the Opposition be present and able to make our views on these fundamental issues known to the Royals,” said Golding in a media release yesterday.

“Constructive dialogue is the best way to move this process forward, and attending these events provides an opportunity for this. The issues at hand are not about current personalities, but rather about the imperative of a principled reckoning with the past — and I intend to communicate directly our position on these issues,” added Golding, who is scheduled to be among the Jamaican officials meeting the Royals at the airport today.

Golding is also expected to host William and Kate when they visit his constituency, and to join invited guests at a State dinner being hosted for the members of the British Royal family.

According to Golding, “The Opposition has been consistent in repeatedly calling on the Government to commence and diligently pursue, with bipartisan support, the constitutional process for Jamaica to become a republic by replacing the British monarch with a Jamaican as our Head of State.”

He underscored that the PNP has indicated its support for the “reparations movement in the struggle for reparatory justice, in respect of the genocide of indigenous peoples and the horrific injustices inflicted on peoples of African descent during the centuries of the slave trade, chattel slavery, and the plantation system in Jamaica and other countries”.

Golding said the Opposition is aware of planned protests during the visit, and of calls for the British monarchs to make an authentic and profound apology for the role played by their family in the slave trade, chattel slavery and the plantation system, and also for a public acknowledgement that they benefited from it.

“The Opposition agrees that such an apology and acknowledgement would be an appropriate way for the British monarchy to commence the process of atonement for their role in this aspect of our history,” said Golding.

Prince William and the Duchess will pay an official visit to Jamaica starting today and lasting until Thursday, March 24.

The visit forms part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary (Platinum Jubilee) of the coronation of Her Majesty The Queen.

Their arrival in Jamaica will also coincide with activities commemorating the 60th anniversary of the country's Independence.