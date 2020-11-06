Gonsalves wins fifth term in St Vincent and the Grenadines

Dr

Ralph Gonsalves secured a fifth consecutive term following the conclusion of

the general election in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday (November

5)

Gonsalves’ Unity Labour Party (ULP) secured nine seats defeating the New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Opposition Leader Dr Godwin who held onto six seats.

The 74-year-old took to social media to thank the island’s people and congratulate his team on the win.

“I am humbled beyond words. Thank you for your faith and confidence,” said Gonsalves in a late evening Facebook post.

Gonsalves called the election at a special virtual meeting on October 8 ahead of the March 2021 deadline.

The last time Vincentians went to the polls was in December 2015, the ruling ULP won by an 8-7 margin.

Three parties contested in the election in which electoral officials say 98,119 persons were registered to vote.