Good day for West Indies but India continue to be in charge at tea

India were tightening their grip in the second and final Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on Sunday (Sept 1) as they reached 73 for four and an overall second-innings lead of 372 runs at tea on the third day.

West Indies started the day on 87 for seven in reply to Indiaâ€™s mammoth total of 416 runs and added another 30 runs to their overnight total, to be bundled out for 117 in just over an hour of play. This gave India a first-innings lead of 299 runs.

India, leading the two-match Test Series 1-0, did not enforce the follow on and West Indies reaped early success when Mayank Agarwal was trapped in front of the stumps by Kemar Roach, which was confirmed by replays. India were on nine as Agarwal made four.

At lunch, India were 16 for one and West Indies, led by Roach, had a successful post-lunch session. Roach got the wickets of Kannur Rahul for six and captain Virat Kohli who had a golden duck, with West Indies captain Jason Holden, having Cheteshwar Pujara caught by Shamrah Brooks for 27.

Catch some of the action from the stands in the gallery below.