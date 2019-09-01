Good day for West Indies but India continue to be in charge at tea

Good day for West Indies but India continue to be in charge at teaSunday, September 01, 2019
|
India were tightening their grip in the second and final Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on Sunday (Sept 1) as they reached 73 for four and an overall second-innings lead of 372 runs at tea on the third day.
West Indies started the day on 87 for seven in reply to Indiaâ€™s mammoth total of 416 runs and added another 30 runs to their overnight total, to be bundled out for 117 in just over an hour of play. This gave India a first-innings lead of 299 runs.
India, leading the two-match Test Series 1-0, did not enforce the follow on and West Indies reaped early success when Mayank Agarwal was trapped in front of the stumps by Kemar Roach, which was confirmed by replays. India were on nine as Agarwal made four.
At lunch, India were 16 for one and West Indies, led by Roach, had a successful post-lunch session. Roach got the wickets of Kannur Rahul for six and captain Virat Kohli who had a golden duck, with West Indies captain Jason Holden, having Cheteshwar Pujara caught by Shamrah Brooks for 27.
Catch some of the action from the stands in the gallery below.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy