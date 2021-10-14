Good from misfortune

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — When Patrick Green shared the story of how he escaped extortionists and began a new life, he never expected that it would resonate with so many people.

Since the story was published in the Jamaica Observer in July, he has met a man who shared a similar experience and others have commended him for speaking out. He also gets requests to show the scar made by a bullet still lodged in his hand.

Green and his family left Spanish Town to elude thugs, settling into the more peaceful resort town of Ocho Rios, St Ann, where they operate a food truck.

“Persons from the community that I'm presently living even brought the paper and showed it to me. A lot of them are telling me that the story was really touching and they respect that I'm still trying to make a life for myself and my family after seeing all that I went through,” he said.

He added that some people have come out in support of his business just to view his scar, made visible in a photograph published with the story. In addition to the bullet still lodged in his hand there is another in his spine.

Green was shot three times during an attack in Marl Road, Spanish Town, the community he was eventually forced to flee. He was being preyed upon by thugs who demanded cash from a small restaurant he operated.

Though some people, after reading Green's story, expressed concern that the publicity may send thugs hunting the family, the 53-year-old said he never thought for a moment that neither he nor anyone from his family was in danger.

“I wasn't expecting any retaliation, neither am I afraid. Because I have my life to live and I am living with the Lord. I chose the positive path and I'm living on that path,” he told the Observer.

He has seen the good that can come from sharing his story, he said.

“It is such a good feeling that I live to share my story because right now I'm just speaking as a man who is alive but wasn't supposed to be. I know persons who were shot once and died, so it a blessing for me to share my story again,” Green said.

He added that, after reading of his woes, one man shared his own tale of terror.

“He came to me to share his story about living in Waterhouse and it was terrible. The man currently has one eye. A bullet pass him eye and the flame off of it blind him. And he said another time soldier shoot him in his left shoulder, so that hand don't function very well. We sat and talked about our experiences and I feel so blessed that I could be that listening ear to someone who went through the same pain,” said Green.