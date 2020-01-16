Good going! Port Royal residents commended for preserving image of community

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has lauded the residents of Port Royal in Kingston for “preserving” the image of the community and helping to make it a cruise destination.

The Minister, who was speaking during a tour of the completed Port Royal cruise port on Tuesday said that the area is now “opened up” to Jamaicans and visitors to the island.

“I am filled with pride that we are going to realise the opening up of Port Royal. It is a fantastic community, and I must commend them for preserving this rich heritage over the years, and for maintaining the character for which Port Royal is known,” Grange said.

On January 20, the area will accommodate the first cruise ship at the new floating pier. The site, which is being developed for a cruise terminal, was once used by the British as a port for the repair of vessels.

The Minister argued that people in the community will be empowered by the investment.

“This is now an opportunity for them to show their space to the world, and continue to protect it,” she said, adding that the Ministry has provided training in economic enabling programmes for the residents and that they have attained their own brand for the tourism market.