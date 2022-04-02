Good Samaritan always eager to help

Not one to pass someone in need without offering help, St Andrew taxi driver Ian Bassaragh knew he couldn't stand idle when two men were injured after a truck overturned on his Red Hills Road route.

Bassaragh told the Jamaica Observer that the incident, which happened last year, left onlookers shocked as one man was bleeding profusely from the head, while the other had a bone sticking out of his wrist.

He recalled that, even though a large crowd had gathered, no one made an effort to carry the wounded men to the hospital.

According to Bassaragh, seeing the bloodied men sprawled on the road spurred him into action.

“Mi see some people lay down pan di road side. When mi look a truck turn over. Is a truck carrying some workman with some material, and it look like it lose breaks and run back off a di hill and flip over and turn over pon them,” Bassaragh told the Observer.

“What really hit me is that everybody stop, showing that them concern, but nobody never willing fi put dem in a di vehicle. Neither the rich man, neither the poor man, everybody stand up pan dem phone a mek call,” he added.

Bassaragh said he quickly dropped off his passengers and took up the injured men.

He said he was helped by other people who placed the men on a “sheet rock” and put them in his vehicle to take them to hospital.

Having left the two injured men at the hospital, Bassaragh said he also left his cellular phone number in the hopes of learning if the men recovered from their injuries; however, he never received a call.

“I have no idea [if they survived] because no one contacted me. Out of concern, because mi help them so far, mi did just want know if them did pull through. I didn't hear about anybody dying from the incident, so I guess dem probably pull through,” the father of three said.

The veteran taxi driver told the Observer that it is part of his character to help people whenever he can.

“If you nuh show kindness how you a get blessings,” declared Bassaragh.

“But, as mi say, if you deh out on the road as a taxi man, you can't too hard, you haffi be courteous, you have to be kind. Life set up a way inuh. You can't have tit-fi-tat. You come out pan the road fi make a bread, and sometimes you haffi just end up a do some humanitarian work because, guess what, people out there have bigger problems than yours. We have problem too, we have responsibilities, but we can't make that take weh the human side a wi,” added Bassaragh.

Name: Ian Bassaragh

Age: 40

Length of career: More than 10 years

Route: Price Rite, Red Hills Road to Padmore, St Andrew