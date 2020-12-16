Google hit by second outage in two days

Google hit by second outage in two daysWednesday, December 16, 2020
Google was hit by yet another outage yesterday (December 15) which saw Gmail go offline for many users for almost three hours.
Gmail, the search giant’s email service, left many without use of their accounts with some reporting email bouncing while others received error messages from as early as 4:30 ET.
The issues were resolved around 7:00 pm ET, Gmail said, noting that around 18,000 users were affected at its peak.
“Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,” Google said.
It was Google’s second outage in as many days after several of its services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Classroom, went down on Monday.
