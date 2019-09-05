Gordon Butch Stewart featured on American Dream TV show

Iconic Jamaican businessman and Sandals and Beaches Chairman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart has been featured on the widely watched The American Dream show on Bloomberg TV.

The American Dream delves into the journeys of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs.

The episode looked at the birth of the Sandals brand, what the family-owned empire looks like today, key players who helped turn Stewart’s vision into reality, and what Stewart has done with the company’s success to give back to communities in which he operates.

The description of the promo video on Youtube, states: “Since the very beginning, Butch set out to exceed everyone’s wildest expectations – including his own. With nothing but hard work and big ideas, Stewart worked as a fisherman (from the age of 12) and then an air conditioning salesman in Jamaica before creating the Sandals® Resorts brand and beyond.”

See trailer below.