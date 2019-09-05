Gordon Butch Stewart featured on American Dream TV show

Gordon Butch Stewart featured on American Dream TV showThursday, September 05, 2019
|
Iconic Jamaican businessman and Sandals and Beaches Chairman Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart has been featured on the widely watched The American Dream show on Bloomberg TV.
The American Dream delves into the journeys of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs.
The episode looked at the birth of the Sandals brand, what the family-owned empire looks like today, key players who helped turn Stewart’s vision into reality, and what Stewart has done with the company’s success to give back to communities in which he operates.
The description of the promo video on Youtube, states: “Since the very beginning, Butch set out to exceed everyone’s wildest expectations – including his own. With nothing but hard work and big ideas, Stewart worked as a fisherman (from the age of 12) and then an air conditioning salesman in Jamaica before creating the Sandals® Resorts brand and beyond.”
See trailer below.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy