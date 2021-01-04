Legendary Jamaican hotelier, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart has died. Stewart reportedly passed away in the United States after ailing for some time.

He was 79-years-old.

The tourism mogul and businessman was the founder, owner, and chairman of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts, and their parent company Sandals Resorts International, as well as The ATL Group and its subsidiaries Appliance Traders and The Jamaica Observer.