Gordon Harrison backs PM's call for ban on corporal punishment

ANCHOVY, St James — Children's Advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison says her office is in full support of Prime Minister Andrew Holness's push for a ban on corporal punishment, which has been used as a tool for disciplining children over the years.

“We support the prime minister's call and, in fact, support a fully informed debate on corporal punishment,” Gordon Harrison told the Jamaica Observer after speaking at Anchovy High School's annual school-leaving exercise and prize-giving ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, Holness made the point that it is important for the nation to have an open and honest conversation about the effects of corporal punishment. Research, the prime minister noted, has shown that boys who are severely beaten by their mothers gravitate to a life of crime, “and if you ask most Jamaicans what concerns them today, they will point to the increase in violence in the society”.

Holness was speaking against the backdrop of the alleged beating to death of four-year-old Nashawn Brown by his stepfather, 24-year-old Shaun Dee Benett. The child was allegedly beaten because he was eating too slowly.

Benett, who is from Willowdene, St Catherine, was formally charged on Tuesday with unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, cruelty to a child, and child abuse. Holness indicated that, pending an autopsy, other charges could be laid against Benett, who is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court next Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gordon Harrison noted that while her office supports the disciplining of children, it must be done in a positive way. This approach, she said, would bring about behavioural change that is not based on fear but on an “understanding as to why they need to behave in a certain way and what the consequences are if they don't.”

She added that in the past her office has explored issues such as defining what constitutes corporal punishment and whether or not it has an impact on children.

“Based on what we have seen, in terms of the psychological and emotional impact, plus the physical realities such as [what] allegedly happened in [the Nashawn Brown] case, we think it is time for a serious discussion... for us to collectively see that this is a cultural practice. That is something that a lot of people are wedded to and believe that it works. But we really need to, as a country, examine whether or not it does in fact work and what are some of the suitable alternatives,” said Gordon Harrison.

She added that it will be difficult to change cultural practices.

Turning to the recent spate of cases of adults accused of sexually assaulting minors, the children's advocate said the number of reports has steadily increased over the past three to five years, with some degree of fluctuation. She said there is currently an uptick in numbers following a dip last year.

Teenage girls are a prime target for the human trafficking trade, she also noted, and there is a notion that “the younger you are is the longer shelf life you have so that they can fix you up and get you attractive for prospective men that they would want to make money from”.

Gordon Harrison, who is also the National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking, warned the young women attending Wednesday's ceremony that they are “prime targets for human traffickers who wish to exploit and otherwise take advantage of you”.

She urged the teens to value themselves, enjoy their youth and not rush into adulthood. She also encouraged the young women to avoid rushing into pregnancy before they can afford to take care of a child.

As it relates to the young men, she warned that they are prime targets for involvement in crime, include scamming.

However, she pointed out that young men are strong and resilient with the capability of walking away from such negativity, something she encouraged.

The second batch of students' school-leaving exercise that took place later in the afternoon was addressed by chief executive officer of the Child Protection and Family Services Agency Rosalee Gage-Grey.