Gordon Town, New Haven escape worst of tropical storm

A number of residents living in New Haven and Gordon Town, in St Andrew, say they escaped the worst effects of Tropical Storm Grace on Tuesday despite the heavy rains and strong winds.

The Gordon Town main road suffered extensive damage during heavy rains last November, while New Haven is seldom spared flooding whenever there is heavy rain.

As the Jamaica Observer approached Gordon Town Road yesterday, silt and boulders occupied a long stretch of the roadway leading up to the breakaway where the National Works Agency (NWA) has been carrying our rehabilitation work.

One resident living in Penfield District, Gordon Town, who gave her name as Miss Muffet, said she experienced some flooding in her yard with damage to the walkway.

“Right now I need cement to fix my road,” said Miss Muffet, who has been living in the community for 41 years.

Another resident, who gave her name as Miss Blair, who also lives in Penfield District, said although there was no flooding at her home, electricity was knocked out by a fallen tree.

“When the rain come, a tree fell in front of my shop, but it was removed. After that light gone, up until now. I got to work so late 'cause I had to wait for them to clear some parts of the road with the landslides,” she said.

Albert Young, who has been living with his wife and children in Savage Pen, Gordon Town, for 30 years, complained that the roads need to be cleared and repaired as he endures difficulties when travelling.

“There were minor landslides down by my gate. But because the roads are filled with dirt and stone it is rough carrying my sick wife to the hospital. She had a stroke and I have to use the wheelchair to carry her; it is very hard,” he said.

In New Haven, which is prone to flooding, residents reported that they were not affected by usual knee-high flood water.

Resident Donald Wickham said there was little to no damage in the St Andrew Western community.

“The drain dem clean; we don't have much water like the last time. From the rain stop fall everything was back to normal. Things alright now. Everybody going to work and everybody feel nice. We give thanks for that,” he said.

One resident, who gave his name as Odane and has been living in New Haven for 20 years, told the Observer: “No flooding here. We just have water on the road and little by little it's going away.”

Yesterday, NWA Communications Manager Stephen Shaw said communities in the parishes of St Thomas, St Catherine, St Andrew, St Mary, Portland, and St James had experienced some level of flooding from rain associated with the tropical storm.