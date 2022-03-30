Gov't accused of making criminals out of cops

While making it clear that he is not on the side of criminal cops, Jamaica Police Federation Chairman Corporal Rohan James is insisting that the Government has made its employees “susceptible” to illegal activities because of the less than liveable wage paid by the State.

Corporal James was speaking with the Jamaica Observer against the background of last Friday's arrest of four constables suspected of being members of the Ronko gang. The criminal organisation is also said to be headed by a member of the constabulary who was arrested on a previous occasion.

In February this year Jamaican policewoman Shelian Allen was officially indicted by a South Florida grand jury with importing cocaine into the United States with the intent to distribute the illegal substance, some of which were allegedly found in her vagina and stomach. If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison on each count.

Allen was suspended from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) following her arrest earlier in Florida in connection to lottery scamming and drug trafficking offences.

On Tuesday Corporal James, in shying away from directly pronouncing on those matters, said, “Once the investigations uncover any unprofessional or criminal conduct then the system works for itself. I don't try to interfere; [but] you hear me out there saying that I believe it's an injustice when the Government, our employer, seeks to tie the hands of us members of the constabulary force from performing at optimal levels because we know that with the resources and with the remuneration coupled with the technology, we will be able to serve the public and the populace at large without compromise.”

Added James: “In every organisation you will have persons who will breach and who will indulge in conduct bordering on criminality, however, with leadership and supervision and proactiveness, then we can at least bring those to book.”

Asked if he was making a case for people who are not compensated sufficiently to become criminals, James said, “I am not saying that, and I would never say that. All I am saying is that it is incumbent that the Government prioritises the health and well-being of the members who are at the forefront. Naturally, if that is done, it takes care of 95 per cent of the task at hand. If you take care of the staff, the staff will take care of the business and the client in turn.”

Noting that the cops so far fingered as being on the wrong side of the law are all constables who earn $82,000 before taxes, James said notwithstanding allowances for expenses like housing, salaries are still poor.

“In operating principally, you cannot cause somebody to be operating at a deficit and expect that everybody is going to have the moral compass to stand up against corruption when you have made them susceptible and vulnerable,” he argued.

“The logical conclusion is, take care of the welfare and the well-being and you will afford those with the capacity and the integrity to operate within the framework of the law to bring those in breach to book,” James added.

Cops, in addition to their basic pay, receive allowances for uniforms, housing or rental, motor car/bicycle/motorcycle upkeep, and, in instances, entertainment and utility which are borne by the State. All members of the police force are allowed attendance and medicine free of charge from government medical officers in their respective divisions; but this concession does not extend to their wives and families. Medical attendance includes operating and room charges, all necessary surgical treatment, laboratory and X-ray examinations.

Members of the constabulary are forbidden from soliciting or accepting presents (other than the ordinary gifts from personal friends) whether in the form of money, goods, free or reduced passages, or other personal benefits, and from giving such presents.