Gov't launches education expenditure review

A World Bank/UNICEF review of Jamaica's education sector says that, while the country's spending on education has remained relatively high, it has not resulted in the expected learning outcomes.

World Bank Human Development Programme leader for the Caribbean Timothy Johnston noted that, while the level of spending over time has been adequate, the novel coronavirus pandemic has imposed additional needs on the system in a context of increased restraint.

“The high expenditure levels in education in Jamaica have not resulted in comparably high education outcomes, suggesting that there is room to improve efficiency,” Johnston told the hybrid launch, which was also attended by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Nigel Clarke and Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams.

“If you compare with other similar countries the level of spending on education in Jamaica, it has been adequate, although because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are going to be additional costs and burdens on the sector, and they will need to be addressed to help children catch up, particularly in the next two years or so,” he stated.

He noted that capital expenditure on education was low relative to the country's infrastructure needs, particularly at the secondary level, but suggested that there exists opportunities to optimise the school network.

He said that, compared to some other countries, Jamaica was spending less on early childhood education and more on tertiary education, and compared the percentage spending on teachers' salaries in Jamaica as somewhat more of its total budget than is the case in other countries.

According to Johnston, Jamaica is facing multiple challenges recovering from the novel coronavirus pandemic, restoring growth, reducing fiscal deficits, and also improving the quality, efficiency, and equity of the educational services at the same time.

“A child in Jamaica can complete 11.4 years of pre, primary, and secondary schooling by age 18; however, when the years of schooling are adjusted for quality of learning, this is only equivalent to 7.1 years — a learning gap of 4.3 years. As a result of school closures related to COVID-19, Jamaica risks losing 1.3 learning adjusted years of school,” he pointed out.

“It is imperative that policies are guided by data and the overview and recommendations provide much-needed material for review by the Government and wider public discussions about possible shifts in the policy priorities and areas of focus for the allocation of funds,” he said.

He was supported by Mariko Kagoshima, UNICEF country representative, who saw the public expenditure review as critical to the decision-making that will impact the education of Jamaican children.

She said that it was an issue heavily consuming the minds of parents, teachers, school administrators, and students across the island.

“It is an issue that you need to care deeply about,” Kagoshima suggested.

She said the review noted that educational spending in Jamaica was higher than in several other countries.

“However, we must all remain concerned about the current method of investment, which has not resulted in the anticipated outcome, such as higher student enrolment and completion of roles, especially among boys and girls in secondary schools,” she said.

She noted that, before COVID-19, Jamaican children had a learning gap of 4.5 years, which has since risen to the loss of 1.3 years in addition to the 4.5 years in nine years of schooling.

“This translates into a significant annual loss per student, which will have significant negative impact on human capital and financial growth for Jamaica,” she said.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams responded that she welcomes the analyses from the World bank and UNICEF on education spending in Jamaica.

She said that it all adds up with others, including the recently tabled report from the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission that is being analysed to help determined the ministry's policy directions in the short, medium, and long term.

“It is imperative that policies are guided by data and the overview and recommendations that provide much-needed material for review by the Government and the wider public about possible shifts in policy priorities and areas of focus and allocations of funds,” she said.

She also welcomed the review's recognition that Jamaica's educational budget was far bigger than most countries' in the region and elsewhere on the basis of its relationship to gross domestic product (GDP).