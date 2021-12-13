Gov't mulling mandatory jabs for infirmary workers

Gov't mulling mandatory jabs for infirmary workersMonday, December 13, 2021
|
BY ANTHONY LEWIS
|
SAVANNA-LA-MAR, Westmoreland — The Government is exploring whether it should make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for employees of infirmaries, except for those granted medical exemptions. According to Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie, any such move would be fuelled by the need to protect the elderly who are among those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
“We have to consider the interest of that population because they are the most vulnerable in the country and we cannot expose them to any mortality,” he told Thursday's monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.
Over 87 per cent of residents in infirmaries islandwide are vaccinated, while almost 75 per cent of staff have already received the jab.
During the meeting, the local government minister announced that, between December 19 and January 2, fully vaccinated individuals who present a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test up to three days before visitation will be permitted to visit loved ones who are residents of infirmaries. Only three people will be allowed during each resident's visit and face-to-face sessions will last for half an hour. Requests must be made to the matron of the respective facility. The visits, McKenzie said, would take place in therapeutic parks located outside infirmaries.
“Where there are no therapeutic parks, the ministry will provide funding to create that area where the visit must take place,” he said.
He also repeated an earlier promise that an announcement could be made in January regarding infirmaries accepting new residents.
“We have a long list of Jamaicans who need to get into the system and we will be examining the protocols. We will be looking to see what this new strain [Omicron] will do, and I am hoping that in early January I will be in a position to make the announcement. But I can assure the country that we are almost close to the point where we will now start to admit or accept new cases in our infirmaries,” stated McKenzie.
For almost two years, infirmaries across the country have been placed under tight restrictions, with limited flow of traffic in and out of the facilities. To date, 19 deaths have been recorded in the island's 16 infirmaries and golden age homes combined. There are approximately 2,500 residents and staff islandwide.
Turning to the issue of those living on the streets, McKenzie said funds will be provided to ensure they receive meals three times per day during the Yuletide season.
“We will put in place, where we have drop-in [centre] facilities to allow them to go there and to get a bath and to ensure that during the Yuletide season they are not forgotten,” he said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy