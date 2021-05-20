Gov't names electric vehicle council

AN electric vehicle (EV) council has been established to oversee a consultative process on the introduction of electromobility.

This was disclosed by Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz during his contribution to the 2021/2022 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Vaz said the council will give oversight and review any policies, legislation and regulations related to the deployment of EVs in Jamaica, and comment and provide feedback on matters relating to safety and suitability of EV technologies contemplated for Jamaica.

It will also respond to queries or concerns from stakeholders within a reasonable time period; and advise the minister with responsibility for energy, the extent to which the strategic framework is being implemented.

The council held its first meeting on May 14, 2021 and approved the e-mobility strategic framework.

A working group was also established to oversee the implementation of the policy for this fiscal year.

“The strategic framework, which will include the fiscal regime, will be placed before the Cabinet for its consideration. Meanwhile, the ministry intends to seek the approval of the Cabinet for the overarching policy framework. I will update the Parliament accordingly,” Vaz said.

In addition, the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) will also be embarking on public consultations to examine proposals on a regulatory framework to facilitate the penetration of EVs.

“Jamaica is redefining the energy landscape to allow us to scale up actions to achieve energy security, energy efficiency, energy resilience and greater energy investments in the country,” Vaz said.

“As we speak, global investments are being leveraged to advance climate/energy resilience and support the achievements of the [UN] Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to affordable and clean energy, climate action and sustainable cities and communities,” he added.

Vaz said it was encouraging to see the reports of the establishment of charging stations in Jamaica.

“The development of the infrastructure is an important pillar in the e-mobility ecosystem. The scope and magnitude of the work that is required to implement e-mobility is wide-ranging, including policy and legislative framework for the financial, transport, energy and environment sectors,” he stated.

He noted, further, that consideration must be given to matters such as fuel economy standards and economic instruments that support the deployment of e-mobility infrastructure.

Vaz, quoting the Inter-American Development Bank, said, “If we can achieve 12 to 16 per cent e-mobility of our private and public fleet, the savings to Jamaica will be equal to two per cent of gross domestic product”.