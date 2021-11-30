Gov't rewards top civil servants

SPECIAL projects manager at the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Andrine Davidson was one three people chosen as Civil Servant of the Year for 2021/2022.

She copped the award after topping the field of entrants in the category of management.

The other winners are driver with the Ministry of Health and Wellness Clayton McCalla, who topped the field in the technical support category, and acting manager of information systems at the Administrator General's Department Ronald Frue, who won the middle management category.

Each awardee received a plaque, a citation, a cash prize of $200,000 along with a $150,000 allocation for a joint community project, courtesy of First Heritage Cooperative Credit Union Limited (FHC).

Public relations officer at JIS Judith Hunter had been shortlisted in the middle management category.

The awards were presented during a ceremony held last Friday at Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston.

The event was organised by Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, in partnership with First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union (FHC).

In her remarks, minister of state in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service Marsha Smith said the awards were a testament of the recipients' performance in the public service.

“It is a validation that your efforts are appreciated, and the goal of excellence is never a futile one,” she said.

Chief executive officer at FHC Roxann Linton said the civil servants have used their “God-given talents in their long and dedicated service to the public sector and have become beacons of hope at their workplaces”.

FHC board chairman and president of the Jamaica Civil Service Association O'Neil Grant said the awardees are exemplary public servants, noting that they were acknowledged for their “dedication and sacrifice for the country”.

The Civil Servant of the Year Awards programme commenced in 2004, and this year marks the 17th year since its implementation.

Awardees are recognised for their long and dedicated service to the public sector.

In 2019 the awards were taken over by the First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union.