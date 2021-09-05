Gov't signals shift in COVID-19 management

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says Jamaicans will see a shift in the Government's management of the COVID-19 crisis that has been intensified by a shortage of medical oxygen and logistical weaknesses exposed by an uptick in vaccine acceptance.

“The process has evolved from using primarily non-clinical (restrictions) interventions to prevent spread to pushing vaccination to improve resistance to the virus now that vaccines are more available. We will therefore see more outlets to get vaccines and a greater focus on the logistics around movement of people, vaccine sites, and more persons and entities delivering vaccines,” Dr Tufton told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Dr Tufton offered the response as the Administration came under heavy flak for recent flaws in its handling of the pandemic, most notably the medical oxygen supply shortage and long waits at overcrowded vaccination centres that frustrated many Jamaicans.

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced plans by the Government to recruit 40 people in each of the country's 63 constituencies to assist in driving greater vaccine take-up in communities.

He said the individuals, who would be vaccinated, will be employed on a temporary basis to work with Members of Parliament and community leaders, among others, “to go into the rural townships and get people to come out and take the vaccines”.

Holness said that the initiative was aimed at addressing matters that could potentially hinder the vaccination effort.

Last week as well, with the Government under continued pressure about the pace at which vaccines were being administered, the health and wellness ministry announced that several private hospitals across the country had expressed interest in administering the vaccines.

The hospitals, the ministry said, would move one step closer to realising this goal with health care workers from the hospitals participating in a training seminar for vaccinators, that would also include more than 100 school nurses, on August 30.

Dr Tufton said the development had come after a meeting involving him, senior officials from the ministry, and the leadership of the private hospitals.

He said the vaccination training seminar was to ensure that the ministry's standards are met and adhered to, and the health care workers would be trained in cold chain logistics and management; health promotion and education; emergency services; management of vaccination sites; infection prevention and control protocols, and introduction to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Asked to respond to criticism that he and the ministry had waited too long to engage private hospitals and school nurses, Tufton said in the early stages of the pandemic “engaging additional outlets like private hospitals and school nurses would not create more outlets if vaccines were not available”. However, “The plan was always to expand outlets for vaccines.”

In relation to calls for a building out the country's health-care infrastructure at this time, Tufton said he agreed that health care has not been a priority of successive governments for a long time.

“This pandemic and public health threat have shown how important health is to economic and social stability, and progress generally. COVID has changed our lives in all areas. I agree we must use this opportunity to rethink how we build capacity in health care, including more infrastructure, human resources, and promoting more health-seeking behaviour,” he said.

“How we finance all this in a sustainable way is also very critical, so we must agree on a model for health-care financing. These are areas we must prioritise,” added Tufton.

He said leading the health and wellness ministry at this time has been challenging; however, he sees it “as an opportunity to provide leadership and support and to build consensus around a common cause for Jamaica and the Jamaican people”.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a difference and to do good. I am also encouraged by the thousands of health-care staff who work hard each day to save lives. They are our real heroes,” said Tufton, who reluctantly revealed that he is putting in much extended workdays, even as he finds time early in the mornings to update himself on unfolding events related to COVID-19 management worldwide.

“It's a long day, but there is a lot to do,“ he said.

Tufton also reminded that the country received 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine with an expiration date at the end of September. “We are working on ensuring we don't waste any or very little. Vaccine hesitancy is present so we have to work to get persons to see the value of taking the vaccine,” he said.

Added Tufton: “As we continue to battle this third surge it's important we all recognise our responsibility to ourselves and community. Many deaths could have been avoided if persons observe the protocols and take the vaccine. We will get through this, but it will require all of us to play our part.”