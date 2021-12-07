Gov't to start administering booster shots within a week, says Tufton

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton last night revealed that Jamaicans will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots within another week.

“We will give the specific date but basically what we're saying is that, having looked at the information, we're now at the stage where we can allow for boosters,” Tufton told the Jamaica Observer.

“We'll apply a booster of Pfizer vaccine for persons who have taken two doses of AstraZeneca. This is after a period of six months of having taken the second shot of AstraZeneca,” he explained, adding that people who took the single-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be eligible for a booster shot of that brand or Pfizer after two months.

“Right now we're going to allow it for health-care workers and people 60 years and over, which is the most vulnerable community, then depending on availability of stocks we can take a decision otherwise later on,” Tufton said.

He said the island received additional supplies of Pfizer vaccines a few days ago and should receive some more in another week.

The announcement comes after the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operationalization Task Force, in its second report, released last weekend, urged the Government to provide booster shots for Jamaicans who have already taken the recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including AstraZeneca.