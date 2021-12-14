Gov't vows to simplify process to get assistance from Diaspora

NEGRIL, Westmoreland – Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that Cabinet recently approved a board to be appointed for the ministry's foundation, as it makes an effort to simplify, strengthen and make it easier for the diaspora to assist Jamaica.

Dr Tufton said the foundation, headed by executive director Courtney Cephas, has expanded and enhanced its supportive capabilities. The minister said he intends to meet with the new board members before the end of the month.

“There is a strategic plan that will see some new measures being put in place, including establishing more and more in communications using an electronic platform... around special events, allowing the diaspora to come in and really to make it easy for their contribution, support and indeed their involvement,” said Dr Tufton.

“... No one should be finding it difficult to assist; obstacles that may be there, even though I do believe they have been improved over time, we want to rid them totally,” stated the health and wellness minister.

“So, whether it is in shipping stuff coming in, getting the logistics sorted out... I am hoping in the new year, as we seek to strengthen and build on what we have done [there will be fewer challenges],” he added.

Dr Tufton was giving a virtual address to the diaspora COVID-19 medical mission's closing event held at Skylark Negril Beach Resort in Westmoreland on Saturday. The minister thanked volunteers from the diaspora for their contribution.

“I think the collaboration these past two months is a demonstration of better and more to come. We are committed to working with the diaspora and we have demonstrated that commitment as we go along,” said the minister.

For years, people overseas wanting to assist Jamaica have been complaining about the red tape, which makes it difficult for them to make their contribution and to give of their services.

CEO and founder of Helping Jamaicans at Home (JAHJAH) Foundation, Dr Trevor Dixon, during his mission report, said the mission which started in mid-October at the Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital was a humbling and learning experience for the team of approximately 70 nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists who now have a better understanding of the needs and have developed a greater passion to help.

Dr Dixon, who is a medical doctor living in the US, said: “The volunteers have expressed that they want the Government to simplify the process for giving help and support. As medical professionals, we took an oath to do no harm. We love this country and we are more than willing to do all we can but we need the doors to be pushed open further, processes simplified and updated so that it is easier to get the help for the people that need it the most.”

“We have things at Customs for the past three weeks that we can't get. Four days ago someone came in and said Customs officers are saying, 'I don't know who [the] JAHJAH Foundation is. We don't know what you are coming to do'. So, this needs to be addressed.”

Helping Jamaicans at Home Foundation is a non-profit organisation that was founded in 2007 by Dr Dixon, with the mission to help improve education and the quality of health care that is delivered in public hospitals and health centres in Jamaica.