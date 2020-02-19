Government allocates $276 million for community development projects

The Government has set aside $276.2 million to continue key activities under the Jamaica Integrated Community Development Project, in the 2020/2021 fiscal year.

The initiative seeks to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services and support increased community safety in selected economically vulnerable and socially volatile inner-city communities of Jamaica.

Activities to be undertaken during the period include providing 162 households with improved access to water sources, providing 2,644 households with access to improved sanitation, providing 997 households with alternative fencing, and completing the rehabilitation of approximately 24km of roadways and nine schools.

The project will also procure two compactor trucks to facilitate improved waste collection; provide a total of 1,118 persons with civil documents; provide 50 enterprises with equipment, technical support for growth and capacity development; certify 18 community mediators and train and certify an additional 300 youth in skills development.

The programme will also provide capacity building/technical assistance for seven Municipal Corporations and three national stakeholders; provide the Jamaica Crime Observatory (JCO) with a Communications Specialist; and develop and disseminate an Integrated Community Development Strategy.

Up to December 2019 under the project, six Integrated Infrastructure Projects (IIPs) were completed, benefiting approximately 19,778 persons.