Government reviewing orders for closures of places of amusement

Looks like summer may still be happening BUZZ Fam, as beaches, cinemas, and other places of attraction may reopen soon. Prime Minister, Andrew Holness says the Government is currently reviewing the order pertaining to their closures with a view of reopening them in a limited and controlled manner.

He made the announcement at a virtual press conference on Sunday, and said he will update the nation of the decision in another two weeks.

“We have been getting calls. People are saying it’s summer, it’s hot and they want to be able to go back to the beaches and water parks. So, we are looking at that very carefully to see what infection prevention control measures can be put in place and what other orders can be crafted, the protocols that can be in place, and, hopefully, in another two weeks or so, we can say something about this,” he said.

Places of amusement were ordered closed by the Government on March 18 as part of measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19), while beaches and water attractions were ordered closed since April 10.