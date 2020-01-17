Government seeking partners to run train service

The Government of Jamaica is seeking to get its dormant train service rolling again by seeking to partner with private investors.

This was disclosed by Minister Karl Samuda who explained that the government is seeking to find a private consortium which will operate the railway under a lease agreement.

Approval has been given for a team to lead the privatization process and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) will act in the capacity of transaction manager.

The initial plan is to develop a service between Montego Bay in St James and Appleton in St Elizabeth which is to be part of the rum tour offered by the distillery.