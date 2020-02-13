Government setting up three shelters for abused women

As part of

efforts to support victims of gender-based violence, the Government will be

increasing the number of shelters for abused women.

This was disclosed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon Sir Patrick Allen, while delivering the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Tuesday (February 11).

Giving an update on the development of shelters for abused women, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said that work is in the final stages on the first shelter that was bought by the Government.

The Government will be setting up three national women’s shelters across the island.

“The one to serve mid-island should be operational in the first quarter of this fiscal year,” the Minister said, adding that “repairs and retrofitting” on the first shelter are almost completed.

The Minister, who earlier attended the ceremonial opening of Parliament, said that Cabinet had recently signed off on the purchase of two other shelters for the west and eastern regions. “The purchase is now in motion,” she noted.