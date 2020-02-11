Government tables $852.7B budget for 2020/2021

Government tables $852.7B budget for 2020/2021Tuesday, February 11, 2020
|
The Government has presented a budget of $852.7 billion, with $778.4 billion allocated for recurrent (housekeeping) expenses and $74.2 billion for capital (development) projects.
Details of the projections are outlined in the Estimates of Expenditure, tabled in the House of Representatives, Tuesday (Feb 11), by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke. The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service has been allocated the largest sum, with $403 billion for recurrent expenses and $7.9 billion for Capital expenditure. A large portion of the sum will go towards meeting Jamaica’s debt obligations.
Large sums have also been allocated to several other Ministries by the Government. The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information gets the second-largest amount with $117 billion for Recurrent expenses and $1.4 billion for capital spending. The Ministry of Health has been allocated $74 billion for Recurrent expenses and $3.9 billion for capital projects, while the Ministry of National Security has received $78 billion for recurrent expenditure and $15.9 billion for capital projects.
For the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, $11.4 billion has been allocated for recurrent and $22 billion for capital; Ministry of Justice, $9 billion for recurrent and $841 million for capital; Office of the Prime Minister—$10.8 billion, recurrent and $6.5 billion, capital; Ministry of Labour and Social Security—$5 billion, recurrent and $8.5 billion, capital; and Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries—$10.6 billion, recurrent and $3.5 billion, capital.
When the Second Supplementary Estimates was tabled in the House on February 4, it showed that the Government intends to spend $859 billion up to March 31, the end of the 2019/2020 fiscal year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy