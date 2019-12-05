Government to establish insurance fund for performing artistes and musicians

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has announced plans by the Ministry to establish an insurance fund for performing artistes and musicians.

Speaking at the media launch for Reggae Month 2020 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday, Grange said that it is being proposed that provisions under the facility, being targeted for introduction in 2020, cover life, health, maternity and pension.

“We have the athletes’ insurance fund, and it has worked well for our athletes. So, we want to establish a similar fund [for performing artistes/entertainers and musicians],” Grange said.

The Minister advised that the initiative will be undertaken in partnership with several key stakeholders.

Among them are the Jamaica Federation of Musicians (JFM), Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA), and Jamaica Association of Vintage Artistes and Affiliates (JAVAA).

Grange further indicated that she is in discussion with Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, in relation to exploring the possibility of benefits under the proposed Tourism Workers Pension Scheme also accruing to entertainers and musicians.