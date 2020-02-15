Government to use technology to combat indiscipline on Jamaican roads

Prime Minister Andrew Holness believes the Jamaican government will reduce the indiscipline and lack of respect for law and order on the nation’s roads with the increased use of technology.

According to Holness, who was speaking at the opening of the Jaguar Land Rover showroom in St Andrew on Wednesday, the government is also going to use the technology to improve compliance with traffic tickets issued.

“We will increase the number of cameras that are now being installed and rolled out for JamaicaEye. We will increase the number of cameras for photo enforcement; cameras that are able to read licence plates, detect speeding and other sensors to help us manage traffic,” Holness said.

He said this would start taking effect during the year with the measures first being implemented across Kingston and St Andrew and other urban areas and then the rest of the island.

“Once we have increased our ability to detect, we will increase our prosecution, and the increase of prosecution without any form of compromise because that has also been a challenge for law enforcement. Once you break the law and you are detected, you will be prosecuted,” Holness said.