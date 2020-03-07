Government urged to provide safety gear for frontline staff in light of coronavirus threats

The Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) has called on the Government to ensure that the health and wellness, particularly of frontline public sector workers, is safeguarded as the coronavirus threatens to ensure our shores.

“We must ensure that standard operating procedures are developed and adhered to. We can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting our frontline workers first,” the JCSA said on Friday.

The association noted that an increasing number of COVID-19 cases are now being confirmed in countries all over the world.

It noted that with the World Health Organization’s warning that the virus could continue to spiral out of control, “we must begin to consider the possibility of it reaching our shores despite employing our best efforts to prevent its entrance.”

The JCSA says it has major concerns about the health and safety of all, particularly frontline workers, as individuals work assiduously to prevent the virus from entering the country’s borders.

“However, whilst they do all they can to aid in protecting the people of Jamaica, they put themselves and their families at risk. Our frontline workers will rely heavily on personal protective equipment to protect themselves and others from becoming infected. We are ill-equipped to face the reality that is at hand, therefore, we need all hands on deck to prevent the spread of this deadly virus,” the JCSA stressed.