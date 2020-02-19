Government working to enhance competition among businesses

Government working to enhance competition among businessesWednesday, February 19, 2020
Work to further strengthen the local
business environment to facilitate private-sector investments will continue
under the Jamaica Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project, during
the next fiscal year.
Approximately $972.5 million is earmarked in the 2020/212 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, to finance the programmed engagements.
The project, which commenced in September 2014, aims to enhance competition in the business environment; facilitate strategic private investments; strengthen micro, small and medium-sized enterprisesâ€™ capabilities; and finance policy and societal learning through project implementation, and monitoring and evaluation.
Out-turns up to the end of December 2019 included: the disbursement of grants totalling $421 million to MSMEs, and 156 loans amounting to $2.42 billion to 135 MSMEs; completion of the National Investment Policy; and drafting, tabling and passage of the Special Economic Zone Act in both Houses of Parliament.
Activities being embarked on during 2020/21 include development of a platform for the National Spatial Plan.
An additional $650 million has been budgeted for the project during the 2021/22 fiscal year.
The project, which is slated for completion in June 2020, is being jointly implemented by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries; Planning Institute of Jamaica; Jamaica Promotions Corporation; and Development Bank of Jamaica, with World Bank funding.
