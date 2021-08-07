Governor General Achievement Award: Gabrielle Thompson, St Mary

BARRACKS RIVER, St Mary — Gabrielle Thompson has long lived a life of service, so being a member of the Jamaica Combined Cadet Force (JCCF) was a natural fit.

The 18-year-old joined the youth movement in 2014 and seven years later became the first cadet in Jamaica to become a battalion drill sergeant for the JCCF. She also has the distinction of being among this year's recipients of the Governor General's Achievement Award for the parish of St Mary. She has added that honour to her Duke of Edinburgh's International Awards (bronze in 2018 and silver in 2020).

Thompson's role as a battalion drill sergeant is one she would not have been able to fill a year ago. But, in 2020, the JCCF changed its rules and added the positions of cadet battalion regimental sergeant major (filled by Romane Messam, also from St Mary High) and cadet battalion drill sergeant. For those who know Thompson, her selection for the role of battalion drill sergeant comes as no surprise. She made St Mary High's honour roll in 2014, was the top biology student for academic year 2018-2019, and she is a treasurer at the Zion Hill Baptist Youth Fellowship.

“Gabrielle is the embodiment of superior leadership in the face of adversity. She has demonstrated resilience in a male-dominated organisation that sets the foundation for other females to aspire to, and someday surpass,” said Captain Christine Wright, second-in-command of the third battalion in the northern regiment.

Thompson's duties will include providing assistance in maintaining high levels of discipline within the battalion.

“Cadetting has played an integral role in who I am today through my leadership ability, academic prowess, and levels of volunteerism,” she said confidently.

She volunteered, alongside other cadets, for a recent tree-planting ceremony at JP Farms in St Mary. She has also worked on other projects that provided help for Highgate Nursing Home, Manning's Boys' Home, St Mary High School, Zion Hill Baptist Church, and her community, Barracks River.

Her father is deceased, and her mother, Jacqueline Newby, has been one of her major sources of encouragement. So, too, have been officers of the JCCF, members of staff at St Mary High School, along with other family members and friends.

Thompson's next step is medical school. She has been accepted to The University of the West Indies' doctor of dental surgery programme in the Faculty of Medical Sciences. Her brother is already there, studying to become a surgeon.

Thompson has offered words of advice to other youngsters: “Continue to press, continue to develop your leadership skills, continue to volunteer, continue to remain academically focused as the light shines out of you onto others through [your good deeds]. One day, the light will shine back on you and you will be rewarded eventually, as you did [something] good anyway.”