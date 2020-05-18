Gov’t approves return of more than 1,000 Jamaicans stranded on ship

The Government of Jamaica has approved the

re-entry of Jamaicans stranded aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line ship, The

Anthem of the Seas.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a press briefing a short while aho, said that Cabinet had agreed on specific protocols to repatriate the largest number of Jamaicans since the country closed its borders in March.

Holness said “We have now given approval for the Royah Caribbean cruise ship to arrive in Falmouth at noon tomorrow [May 19]. This has been conveyed to our partners, Royal Caribbean cruise ships and to the Port Authority. They will follow through the necessary maritime regulations to ensure the safe docking of the ship in Falmouth.”

Further, the Prime Minister said the Minister of Health and Wellness will create a sterile zone around the port to conduct testing of the passengers aboard the ship.

The cruise ship workers will be disembarked in groups of 200 every 48 to 72 hours and will be tested before being taken to the Grand Bahia Principe hotel, where the Government has secure an additional 400 rooms to quarantine the returnees.

The disembarked Jamaicans will be accommodated at the hotel for two to three days until the results are available.

Individuals who test positive will be moved into a State quarantine facility until they recover, Holness said.

Those who test negative will be allowed to go home and self-quarantine for 14 days from the date they left the ship. They will be required to check in multiple times via video and also agree to have their locations geo-fenced on the JamCOVID app.

More than 1,000 Jamaicans from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship will be processed for re-entry.