Gov’t imposes new travel restrictions

The Government of St Lucia has restricted travel to and from the United Kingdom (UK) among other European countries, as the country steps up measures to prevent and contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Initially, the Department of Health and Wellness on February 4, 2020, put in place travel restrictions on non-nationals with a travel history from mainland China, (whether in-transit or originating).

However, given the escalation in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 cases internationally as well as the spread to 122 countries outside of China, including the Caribbean region , St Lucia has increased its measures.

As such, the government has extended the travel restrictions to include persons with a travel history within the last 14 days to include Spain, mainland France, Germany and Iran, and the United Kingdom effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 12 a.m.

The government is also working with the authorities from Martinique in defining the terms of the commute between the two countries.

Any nationals returning to Saint Lucia with a travel history to any country restricted above will be quarantined for 14 days.