Govt MPs want Westmoreland road renamed in honour of Sir Clifford

TWO Government MPs have expressed their desire to have the newly rehabilitated Maxfield-Ferris road in Westmoreland renamed in honour of Jamaica's first native Governor General Sir Clifford Campbell.

Debate on a private member's motion to that effect was opened by the mover, the Member of Parliament for St James Central Heroy Clarke (JLP) in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. The motion also received the support of attorney general and MP for St James West Central Marlene Malahoo Forte. However, the debate was suspended to allow other MPs to contribute next week.

Clarke noted that Sir Clifford was elected speaker of the House of Representatives in 1950, and later became president of the Senate, making him the only political representative to hold the positions. In 1962, after Jamaica gained Independence, he was appointed the first “black and Jamaican-born” governor general. He was also awarded the Honour of Knight Grand Cross of St Michael and St George, and later Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

Clarke said that Sir Clifford, apart from his teaching and political career, had also been involved in community development, including the Manchester Committee of the Western Federation of Teachers, the Board of Education, the Westmoreland Rice Growers' Association, and had served as vice-president of the Association of Westmoreland Branches of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), and a member of the delegation which investigated the inhumane conditions of Jamaican farm workers in the United States in 1945.

He added that Sir Clifford also served as fellow of the Royal Commonwealth Society, and president of the Jamaica Flying Club, the Jamaica National Choral Orchestral Society, the Jamaica Youth Club Council and the Jamaica Legion, as well as patron of several organisations, including Boys' Town, the JAS, the Jamaica Football Federation and the Jamaica Cancer Society.

The attorney general, in her contribution to the debate, said that she supported the resolution, “wholeheartedly”.

“Among other things, I am delighted that the road in question, from Maxfield to Ferris, is being rehabilitated and will bring such relief to the people who commute between St James and Westmoreland, and Montego Bay and Savanna-la-Mar. I believe it would be a most fitting honour to name the road as part of our show of respect to Sir Cliford Campbell, a distinguished son of Westmoreland,” she said.

The Ferris to Mackfield road project, which is being managed by the National Works Agency (NWA), is intended to improve the North-South roads linking Savanna-la-Mar and Black River to Montego Bay. It was executed under the Government's Major Infrastructure Development Programme.