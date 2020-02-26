Gov’t to host first ‘Technology in the Justice Sector’ conference

The Ministry of Justice, in partnership

with the Court Administration Division (CAD), will host Jamaica’s first national

conference on technology in the justice sector from Thursday, February 27 to Saturday,

February 29 in Kingston.

The conference, themed ‘Roadmap to e-Justice: Enhancing transparency, effectiveness and access to justice’, will explore current international trends in e-justice service delivery and how technology facilitates a more effective and efficient system.

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, who will address the launch of the conference on Thursday, says the event is a testament to his ministry’s commitment to providing quality justice services accessible to all Jamaicans.

“The continued use of technology in our Courts will improve efficiency and reduce backlog as well as help to improve how we do business as a country. This Conference will allow us as practitioners and stakeholders to agree on next steps for the development of a strategic framework for the further incorporation of digitalisation and technology in Jamaica’s justice system,” said Minister Chuck.

Other speakers include Chief Justice, Justice Sykes; Head of the EU delegation to Jamaica, Ambassador Malgorzata Wasilewska, as well as international speakers from Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, the USA and the UK.

Discussions for the event will centre on building awareness of current and emerging IT solutions to enhance the delivery of justice-related services; promoting the alignment of IT initiatives with the courts’ business goals; and exploring opportunities to improve court processes.

The invitation-only three-day event will bring together stakeholders from the Judiciary, court staff, attorneys, citizen advocacy groups, academia and development partners.