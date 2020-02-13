Gov’t to make announcement on Bernard Lodge development Friday

The Government is to announce the approval and official launch of the revised Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan on Friday.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation Daryl Vaz will outline the plan at a press conference along with key government stakeholders who will give relevant details of the development.

The Greater Bernard Lodge development master plan was approved by Cabinet in March 2018 but was put on hold for review.

The proposed development will occupy over 5,300 acres of land of which 1,803 acres will be for housing and light industrial and commercial activities. The remainder of the land is to be dedicated to agriculture, and 555 acres allocated to social services.