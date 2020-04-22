Govt’s considering attorneys’ request for exemption from COVID-19 restrictions

Govt’s considering attorneys’ request for exemption from COVID-19 restrictionsWednesday, April 22, 2020
|
Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte says the Government is considering a request from the Jamaican Bar Association for lawyers who are performing certain legal duties outside of their homes, to be allowed to move during any restrictions affecting movements.
Speaking at a virtual press conference at Jamaica House on April 20, she said the omission of private lawyers from the categories of essential workers who are exempted, was not an intentional move by the government.
“To members of the legal profession, there was no deliberate decision to exempt you, but bear in mind that we are containing movements and we are also mindful of what you do and how your duties are impacted if you can’t move, so be assured that the matter is being dealt with,” she said.
The Attorney General said the matter was brought to her attention by President of the Jamaican Bar Association, Emile Leiba, via a letter to the Minister of National Security. Leiba, in the letter, had expressed concerns about attorneys not being included in the list of essential service professionals who are exempted from being prosecuted while undertaking their duties.
The categories of persons exempted under the nightly islandwide curfews now underway as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus include parliamentarians, the judiciary, telecoms and energy-sector, staff members of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), members of the Cabinet Office and the Solicitor General’s Office, members of the media and healthcare professionals.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy