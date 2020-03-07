Grab a glass! Red wine flows from pipes in Italian town

Grab a glass! Red wine flows from pipes in Italian townSaturday, March 07, 2020
Hello, wine aficionados. Wouldn’t you love to see wine
flowing through your pipes?
Well, residents in the Italian town of Castelvetro got an unexpected surprise on Wednesday, when for about three hours, their taps produced red wine instead of the usual water.
It is said that this was caused by a faulty valve at a local winery where one thousand litres of the liquid was fed into the water system, providing residents with a very large serving of the Lambrusco Grasparossa.
The ready-to-be bottled wine is said to have been produced by local winery Cantina Settecani, and the glitch affected about twenty homes in the area.
Residents welcomed the ‘accident’, as they have been going through a tough time with the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy.
