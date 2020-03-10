GraceKennedy and ISSA deliberating fate of Champs 2020

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) and ‘Champs’ title sponsors, GraceKennedy, have advised that Wednesday’s ‘Champs’ media launch event, scheduled for the National Stadium has been cancelled.

“Top Executives from GraceKennedy and ISSA met today, after the health minister’s announcement of a confirmed COVID 19 case in Jamaica. We agreed that the appropriate measure at this time would be to postpone tomorrow’s launch, and proceed with further discussions about what action should be taken in terms of the actual event,” said ISSA President, Keith Wellington. He added that ISSA was also in discussion with its associated sponsors.

“The Health Ministry has announced that infection prevention and control is priority at this time,” said GraceKennedy Group CEO, Don Wehby. “We take COVID-19 very seriously, and are concerned about the health and wellness of the student-athletes and all involved in the execution of Champs, as well as the implications for the 35,000 persons in attendance at the National Stadium, especially during the last two days. This is a decision we will be making in the nation’s best interest.”

The entities should make a definitive announcement concerning Champs within the next twenty-four hours.