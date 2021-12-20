GraceKennedy shines ahead of 100th anniversary

DON Wehby not only showered praise on his GraceKennedy (GK) Group for winning the 2020 Governor General's Award for Excellence at the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Best Practices Awards earlier this month, he also pointed to the significance of the recognition ahead of the group's 100th anniversary celebration.

“This is a fantastic way to close out the year and a wonderful start to GK's 100th anniversary, which we will celebrate in 2022,” Wehby, the GK Group CEO, said.

The company, which had won the coveted award in 2004 and 2018, tied with NCB Jamaica to win the PSOJ Corporate Governance Award in the JSE Main Market Best Practices category, and was announced the overall winner in the Annual Report and Best Website categories.

GK Group was also first runner-up in the Corporate Disclosure and Investor Relations category, while GK Capital Management was declared the winner of the Investor Relations category of the Member Dealers Awards.

The 2020 JSE Best Practices Awards were announced during a hybrid virtual/in-person ceremony streamed live online on December 1.

Wehby congratulated the entire GK team — staff, directors, and business partners — for the work he said they consistently put in to ensure GraceKennedy upholds its long-standing track record of outstanding corporate governance.

“I am truly grateful to you all for consistently going above and beyond to ensure that we meet every target and deadline and remain one of the leading companies listed on the JSE. Thanks too to all our shareholders, customers and other stakeholders for your unwavering support and confidence in GK. It is truly an honour to lead such an amazing company and to be recognised in this way by the Jamaica Stock Exchange,” Wehby said.

The awards were established in 2004 to promote best practice standards for companies listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange and to recognise excellence in corporate governance. Since 2011, awards have also been handed out by the JSE to member dealers for their contribution to developing the capital market and for upholding best practice standards in the process.

GraceKennedy has received over 20 Best Practices Awards from the JSE since the annual event began.