Granddaughter charged with murder of 84-year-old woman

CROSS KEYS, Manchester — Police here have charged 27-year-old Ramalia Rebecca Polkins with the murder of her 84-year-old grandmother, Advira Wilson-Palmer, following Monday's stabbing death of the senior citizen.

The incident happened in the usually quiet and peaceful community of Smithfield near Cross Keys in south Manchester.

The Mandeville police reported that about 8:00 am, residents called the cops to Palmer's home, where her body was found with stab wounds.

Residents said her body was found in a chicken coop at the back of her house.

“The community is mourning, because she has been described as such a nice person. I heard young people speak of her as being a mannerly, nice, old lady and she will be missed by the community,” said Councillor Iceval “Cherry” Brown (Jamaica Labour Party, Grove Town Division).

“Although I didn't know her personally, it is really sad and heart-rending to know that, at her age, somebody really killed her. I feel so bad to know that she was brutally murdered,” Brown said.

Former Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern Michael Stewart condemned the killing as callous.

“I am hearing that it could be some family-related [dispute], but whatever it is, a lady of that age, I think it is a cold and callous act. I really condemn it,” he said.

“[At] a time like this when senior citizens are the ones who have to be staying at home, I think the communities and families need to rally around them and support them rather than having disputes which would have led to her demise,” he added.

Ralston Ferguson, who knew Wilson-Palmer from when he was a child, was distraught when he spoke to the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The last time I saw her was on Friday. She passed by my house, as she was still able to move about to do her business,” said Ferguson, who lives in the neighbouring community of Grove Town.

“She was a nice person. She was my friend. If I don't see her for the week, she will come and look for me. I went to school with two of her sons, so we have that bond from way back… I was so shaken up. I wanted to go and look, but just seeing the house. I just turned back, because I just couldn't manage. I was so weak,” he added.

When asked about Wilson-Palmer's relationship with her granddaughter, Ferguson said the latter would visit.

“She [Wilson-Palmer] has a daughter who died around two years ago. That's the granddaughter's mother, and I was there moving around with them, but there are so many grandchildren, so I can't directly point her out,” he said.

“What I understand about the granddaughter is that she comes and visits sometimes,” he said.