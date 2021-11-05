PHOTO: Grandma gets pleasant surprise

Diana Cleghorn (left) of May Pen, Clarendon, is surprised by Jamaica Public Service customer service team leader in the parish, Kareen Jackson, who visited her home and presented her with e-vouchers and groceries for herself and two grandsons whom she cares for since the death of their mother from breast cancer. The light and power company also presented the two youngsters with computers to accommodate their online classes. (Photo: Aston Spaulding)