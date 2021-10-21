Grandson charged with the murder of his 76-year-old grandmother

Grandson charged with the murder of his 76-year-old grandmotherThursday, October 21, 2021
The grandson of the elderly woman who was found dead at her home in Allside district, Warsop, Trelawny, on Monday, October 18 has been charged with murder.
Charged is 26-year-old Jermaine Powell, otherwise called Man, of Allside district, Warsop.
This followed the police's probe into the death of his grandmother who was identified as 76-year-old Violet Walcott.
Reports are that about 12:15 am, Powell reported to the police that he discovered his grandmother's body in her bed covered in blood. The police responded and, on their arrival, Walcott was found with multiple chop wounds all over the body. The crime scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.
Powell, who initially claimed that he left his grandmother in bed and went to a bar until later, was taken into custody, and a question-and-answer session was conducted on Monday, October 18. During the session, Powell reportedly confessed that he killed his grandmother. He was then charged.
His court date is being finalised.
Up to October 19, 13 murders had been recorded inb Trelawny, five fewer than the same period last year.
