Grange arranging local telethon to support recovery effort in The Bahamas

Grange arranging local telethon to support recovery effort in The BahamasFriday, September 06, 2019
|
Jamaica’s Culture Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange is organizing a local telethon to raise funds for the disaster relief effort in The Bahamas.
The event is likely to be held at the National Stadium. Grange has already recruited a number of local music industry leaders to start the arrangements for the event.
The decisions were taken at a hurriedly called meeting at her ministry Friday (Sept 6). She was joined by a small group of supporters, including Clifton Dillon, Jerome Hamilton, Howard McIntosh and Joe Bogdanovich.
Penthouse Music’s Donovan Germaine was absent but is expected to join the group later on as it recruits artistes for the event.
Grange says that she has been in touch with The Bahamas’ Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture on the matter. The next meeting of the organizing group is likely to be Wednesday, Sept 11 at the Ministry’s Trafalgar Road office in New Kingston.
