Grange calls entertainment industry leaders to discuss response to devastation in the Bahamas

Grange calls entertainment industry leaders to discuss response to devastation in the BahamasThursday, September 05, 2019
|
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment
and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, has invited leaders in the entertainment
industry to work with her in developing a strategy to assist the people of The
Bahamas who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Grange said she was “moved to tears by images of the devastation in the Bahamas and we must help in every way that we can.”
Several leaders in the Entertainment industry were expected to attend the meeting at the Ministry, Trafalgar Road, New Kingston on Wednesday, September 4.
“I will sit with members of the industry and together we will come up with the best response to the devastation in the Bahamas,” she said
Grange has pledged Jamaica’s assistance in communications with the head of the Gender Bureau in The Bahamas, Jacinta Higgs.
She has also reached out to the Bahamian Minister with responsibility for Gender and Family Affairs, Frankee Campbell, as well as the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Lancsha Rolle.
She said she is confident that the Entertainment industry will respond to the situation in the Bahamas.
