Grange: Ministry will be there for Kemoy Campbell

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, has said her Ministry will give support to the former Jamaican distance runner, Kemoy Campbell, who made an appeal for help following surgery in the United States.

Minister Grange said, “everything must be done to assist Kemoy.”

The athlete reported on social media that he underwent surgery on the weekend to replace an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) in his chest after passing out while driving. He said the new device would also function as a pacemaker.

The Minister said she was “relieved that Kemoy was not hurt when he passed out while driving and that the surgery was a success.”

She thanked all those who have been attending to the athlete and said the Ministry “stands ready to assist him.”

Minister Grange said Campbell was covered under the Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan — which provides health, life and personal accident coverage — and he is entitled to use it to deal with medical expenses.

Under the Group Health component of the Plan, Campbell can get 80 per cent coverage for hospital fees. Minister Grange said the Ministry would assist him with the balance, if required.

Minister Grange said: “We continue to pray for Kemoy’s recovery and will do what is necessary to assist him at this time.”