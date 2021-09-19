Grange moots history museum for Trelawny community

DUANVALE, Trelawny – Government is mulling over the establishment of a history museum at the home of late super centenarian Violet Moss Brown here, similar to that being conceived for the boyhood home of the nation's first National Hero Marcus Garvey.

“The same concept of a Marcus Garvey boyhood home in St Ann's Bay [is] similar to what we want to do in Duanvale,” revealed Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange.

“...[A]nd the facility will be declared protected and we develop some kind of a centre for the community that could be a homework facility, library, display of artifacts from that period and from Trelawny and just create that heritage facility. So that is the intention.”

She was, however, quick to underscore that the proposed development will only follow the family's blessing. She added that discussions were also underway to determine a suitable location in the community to install the bust of the late super centenarian.

“But, of course, we have to talk to the family. And we are also going to finalise where we are going to install the bust,” Grange stated.

She was speaking to the media following the unveiling of Moss Brown's storyboard at her Duanvale home on Thursday to mark the fourth anniversary of her death.

The novel coronavirus pandemic forced the much-anticipated unveiling of the storyboard to be low- keyed.

Grange, along with members of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Trelawny Northern Member of Parliament Tova (MP) Hamilton, participated in the unveiling of the storyboard. Community members who were drawn to the unvieling, were informed that in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols, no function would accompany the unveiling exercise.

For her part, Hamilton expressed her gratitude to Grange for the recognition of the late Trelawny native.

“Today we are choosing to immortalise her that her life, her story can live on and on throughout this community and we can use this as a benefit for the community, as well, going down the line. Who knows, we can probably use it as an attraction, minister. I just want to thank the minister for what she has done, because I believe a society is measured by how we treat our elders, and we look forward to the unvieling of the bust when the appropriate time comes,” declared the MP. “She [Moss Brown] was one of those persons who was a part of a special club that not many people get a chance to be a part of as a centenarian. And when the minister decided to do this and informed me about it, I was very happy because I immediately understood the value of getting this done.”

Chairman of the TMC, C Junior Gager, also expressed his gratitude to Grange.

“I just want to say at this opportune time, thank you, minister, for looking out for this parish. And let me also recognise the Member of Parliament for this parish, who is playing a role in all of this, and let me just say, too, the councillors of this municipal corporation, they play an important role making sure that we celebrate and keep this project alive in our community of Duanvale,” Gager remarked.

Moss Brown, who was affectionately called Aunt V, died on September 15, 2017 at the age of 117 years and 189 days — a few months after she officially claimed the title of World's Oldest Living Person on July 27, 2017. She also held the title of Oldest Living Woman.

Previously, Grange indicated that a monument to Moss Brown would mark the first in a series to mark Jamaica's diamond jubilee next year.