Grateful family wishes for a house

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — Shadeed Harvey is grateful and amazed that a team from Interlinc journeyed over 100 kilometres from Kingston to help her family after fire gutted their Cave Valley home in St Ann.

Her sons, seven-year-old Melique Bailey and three-year-old Chevoy Bailey, were gifted with two brand new tablets, school bags and clothes. Additionally, food supplies were donated for the entire family.

“It is a good feeling to know that someone saw our story and decided to reach out. And the fact that they came such a long way really means a lot. The kids really needed the tablets and the books because it is a lot of money for them that I couldn't find,” Harvey told the Jamaica Observer.

She shared that the company made contact with her a few days after an article highlighting their plight was published in the Observer on September 6. She was asked for a list of their most pressing needs. All the requested items were then gathered and a surprise visit made to the family.

“We reached out to our staff and, over a period, we collected sufficient funds to buy clothes and school books for both boys,” Interlinc's chief operating officer for the Caribbean Rachael Lindo Hall told the Observer.

They worked with T Geddes Grant, the main contributor of the food items donated.

“We were so happy to assist in this way. Our staff were so happy to assist and they donated wholeheartedly towards the cause,” said Lindo Hall. “It was a joy to see the smile on Chevoy's face when we gave him a teddy bear! That made the trip worthwhile.”

A grateful Harvey said her boys have been enjoying their gifts and she applauds the wonderful gesture made by the company.

“The boys are happy. They can't stop smiling and they are always on their tablets. We got a whole lot of stuff and all the books that the children need to go to school. It means a lot,” she added.

The family has finally been able to rent a room after months of spending their nights in a Nissan B14 motorcar owned by the children's father, Secrant Bailey. Harvey said their wish is to get a house for the Christmas as it is difficult to make ends meet with the income generated from the daytime use of the car as a taxi. Food For the Poor had promised them a house but the wait is almost unbearable, she said.

“Mi rent somewhere right now but it is hard because I'm not working and my babyfather has to be doing everything. If wi get help with a house at least that would take off some of the pressure from him,” she shared.

“I would love to get a house. Even if I don't have anything like furniture to go in there it would still mean so much,” she added.