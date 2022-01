Great-grandmother reunited with family after beating COVID-19

After

spending five months in medical facilities, a 73-year-old great grandmother has

managed to beat COVID-19, and she is now reunited with her family.

Marie Jean-Pierre, who has six children, 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, was hospitalised in March. She spent five months in a hospital and nursing home and was only released on Saturday, August 29.

According to her daughter, Marie Delus, Jean-Pierre got the virus during a trip to Spain in early March. She returned to the US on March 11. And like other persons who were on the trip, she became ill.

Jean-Pierre, who was born in Haiti, was admitted to the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 21. At the time, she had breathing difficulties and a fever. She was eventually placed on a ventilator.

She spent almost three months in the hospital before being transferred to Brooklyn’s Saints Joachim and Anne Nursing and Rehab Center. During this time, she had to relearn how to walk and talk. Sadly, her only interaction with family was from behind a glass.