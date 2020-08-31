Great-grandmother reunited with family after beating COVID-19

After

spending five months in medical facilities, a 73-year-old great grandmother has

managed to beat COVID-19, and she is now reunited with her family.

Marie Jean-Pierre, who has six children, 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren, was hospitalised in March. She spent five months in a hospital and nursing home and was only released on Saturday, August 29.

According to her daughter, Marie Delus, Jean-Pierre got the virus during a trip to Spain in early March. She returned to the US on March 11. And like other persons who were on the trip, she became ill.

Jean-Pierre, who was born in Haiti, was admitted to the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 21. At the time, she had breathing difficulties and a fever. She was eventually placed on a ventilator.

She spent almost three months in the hospital before being transferred to Brooklynâ€™s Saints Joachim and Anne Nursing and Rehab Center. During this time, she had to relearn how to walk and talk. Sadly, her only interaction with family was from behind a glass.