GREATER THAN CORONA: Official says virus won’t derail staging of Olympics

GREATER THAN CORONA: Official says virus won’t derail staging of OlympicsTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) remained steadfast that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad will go ahead as planned despite the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The position was affirmed Tuesday afternoon (March 17) during a teleconference meeting with the organisers of the games and the international sports federations.
Christopher Samuda, president of the Jamaica Olympic Association told BUZZ following the teleconference that IOC president Thomas Bach of Germany, is fully committed to the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ going ahead.
“He [Bach] indicated that the games will go on as it seems that the virus will be controlled,” said Samuda. “The meeting went pretty well and the IOC has indicated plans still in train for the Olympics but they will be monitoring the situation.”
Samuda added: “We [IOC] are fully committed to the Games and no need for drastic action.”
Jamaica is on high alert and is keenly watching the development as the country ponders whether to send its athletes to the games. “Our [Jamaica] position is athletes must continue to prepare,” said Samuda.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy