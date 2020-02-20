Green climate readiness project gets $140 million

Green climate readiness project gets $140 millionThursday, February 20, 2020
A sum of $140.1 million has been allocated in the 2020/21 budget to strengthen the capacity of Jamaicaâ€™s National Designated Authority (NDA) under the Green Climate Readiness Support Project.
The project was implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).
It started in October 2017, and is slated to end in March 2020.
It is aimed at developing a Gender Strategy and Action Plan, a National REDD+ (reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation) Strategy, and a gender-responsive approach to climate change adaption and mitigation.
Another target is to create an enabling environment for a Caribbean Green Bond Listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).
The funds allocated for the upcoming fiscal year will go towards the nomination of a private-sector entity for GCF accreditation; development of a Gender Assessment Report, and a Gender and Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan; development of a Green Bond Market Assessment and Road Map; establishment of a National Transparency Working Group; and completion of an institutional assessment report.
